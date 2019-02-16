ROCKY POINT - Royal Bannerman, Jr., of Rocky Point, NC, died on Feb. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Maple Hill. Interment will follow at the Walter Holmes' Cemetery.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dunn Funeral Home in Burgaw.
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019