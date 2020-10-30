Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Ruba Jarl Meadows, 67, of Maysville died Oct. 28, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.

Survivors include daughter, Cassandra Meadows-Dingle; sons, Swaheli H. Meadows, both of Maysville, Shaunee M. Meadows of Hubert, Harry Jenkins of Manassas, Virginia; sisters, Sarah Mattocks, Viccie Mattocks, Clemestine Mattocks, all of Jacksonville, Audrey Williams of Maysville, Angela Dupree of Cary.



