1/
Ruba Meadows
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAYSVILLE - Ruba Jarl Meadows, 67, of Maysville died Oct. 28, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughter, Cassandra Meadows-Dingle; sons, Swaheli H. Meadows, both of Maysville, Shaunee M. Meadows of Hubert, Harry Jenkins of Manassas, Virginia; sisters, Sarah Mattocks, Viccie Mattocks, Clemestine Mattocks, all of Jacksonville, Audrey Williams of Maysville, Angela Dupree of Cary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved