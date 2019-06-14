Ruby Cummings (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Ruby L. Cummings, 85, of Jacksonville, died Monday, June 10, 2019.

Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Saunders Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Graham and Roberta Paris both of Jacksonville; son, Garry Perry of Jacksonville; sisters, Thomasine Patterson of Raleigh and Ruth Dale Munn of Garner; and brother, Elvin Munn of Sanford.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 14 to June 15, 2019
