Ruby White Perry, 95, of Jacksonville died Feb. 22, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include brother, Joe Perry of Aynor, South Carolina; and sisters, Sue Perry Simpson of Jacksonville, Pauline Perry Eason, Ida Perry McCormick, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019