Ruby Swinson
Mrs. Ruby Evelyn Swinson, 93, of Richlands died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Jacksonville, NC.
She was the daughter of the late William Dail and Lucy Lee Dail.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Marshburn.
She is survived by two sons, William Lloyd Marshburn (Joyce) and Keith Marshburn (Christy); two grandchildren, Deborah Marshburn and McKay Marshburn' four sisters, Frances Kinev, Ellen Caldwell, Alice Hobbs and Carol Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Dail Family Cemetery in Richlands.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dail Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
