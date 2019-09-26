Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Wescott. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Lee Cheryl Gray Wescott, 65, of Leland, NC, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a brave battle with leukemia.

She was born June 14th, 1954, in Jacksonville, NC; to the late Forest Daniel (Jiggs) and Ruby Lee Gray. Cheryl graduated from Richlands High School and Coastal Carolina Community College where she also served as the Executive Administrative Assistant to the President for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Earl (Bob) Gray.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Aaron Wescott; four children, numerous loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Kenny Gray, and his wife Myrtle; sister-in-law, Sue Sellers, and her husband RG; a special niece whom she cherished as a sister, Sharon Batchelor and her husband Terry and many loving nieces and nephews.

Cheryl loved her family dearly. She also had a great love for her flowers, flower gardening and Elvis.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019, at four o'clock in the afternoon at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Tyler Daniels presiding. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the celebration. Pallbearers will be Adam Gray, Terry Batchelor, Matt Bryan, Daniel Gray, Ben Simpson, Tyler Wittkofsky, Justin Wittkofsky, and Ray Skipper. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Grassy Branch Sportsmen Association.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The 4 Oncology Unit at the NC Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, as well as their Zion church family.

