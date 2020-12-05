SURF CITY- Rudolph Batts, 94, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 22, 1926 in Pender County, a son to the late, Eugene and Bessie Midgett Batts.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Batts Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosa Lea Ottaway Batts of the home; daughters, Bonnie Jarman (Russell) and Susan Adams both of Surf City; sons, John Batts (Mary), Christopher Batts (Stacy), and David Wayne Batts (Tanya) all of Surf City.
Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Holly Ridge.