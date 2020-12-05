Or Copy this URL to Share

SURF CITY- Rudolph Batts, 94, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 22, 1926 in Pender County, a son to the late, Eugene and Bessie Midgett Batts.A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Batts Family Cemetery.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosa Lea Ottaway Batts of the home; daughters, Bonnie Jarman (Russell) and Susan Adams both of Surf City; sons, John Batts (Mary), Christopher Batts (Stacy), and David Wayne Batts (Tanya) all of Surf City.Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Holly Ridge.

