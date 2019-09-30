Swansboro - Rufus Glen Hatsell, 74, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home in Mount Olive.
Born in Onslow County on May 14, 1945; he was the son of the late Marvin Glen Hatsell and Gladys Capps Hatsell.
Rufus retired from Civil Service at Cherry Point after 34 years of service. He was a member of Seaside Lodge #429 A.F. & A.M. in Swansboro where he recently received his 50 year pin. Rufus was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
A service to celebrate Rufus' life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from the Capps Family Cemetery near the home with Rev. Patrick Muston officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Seymour Funeral Home.
Rufus is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Guthrie Hatsell; son, John Glen Hatsell and wife, Kimberly Carraway Hatsell; daughter, Jennifer Hatsell Muston and husband, Patrick Muston; and grandchildren, John Garrett Hatsell, Madeline Muston, Wyatt Glen Hatsell, and Luke Patrick Muston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Ed Hatsell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Selah Christian Church, 1332 Selah Church Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524.
