Russell Lewis
MOREHEAD CITY - Russell Kyle Lewis, 31, of Morehead City died June 7, 2020, at UNC Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Crystal Coast Worship Center, Salter Path.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
