Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Russell's life story with friends and family

Share Russell's life story with friends and family

MOREHEAD CITY - Russell Kyle Lewis, 31, of Morehead City died June 7, 2020, at UNC Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Crystal Coast Worship Center, Salter Path.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store