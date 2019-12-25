Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Pierce. View Sign Service Information Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home 612 S. Norwood St. Wallace , NC 28466 (910)-285-4005 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Church at Pin Hook Family Life Center 1650 Deep Bottom Road Wallace , NC View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Church at Pin Hook Family Life Center 1650 Deep Bottom Road Wallace , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born August 17, 1924 in Pender County and was the youngest of 13 children born to the late James E. and Della H. Pierce. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Patricia Williams Pierce; his five brothers, Roy, Ross, Robert, Rhoney and Rupert and seven sisters, Rutha P. Henderson, Rotha P. Henderson, Rosa P. Cavenaugh, Ruby P. Batchelor, Roxie P. Sholar, Rodella P. Batts and Relva P. Reign.

Mr. Pierce was a dedicated member of The Church at Pin Hook where he served as Deacon.

Surviving is his wife of fourteen years, Nell Jones-Pierce; his son, Wayne Pierce and wife Bridget; daughters, Kathy King and husband, Craig and Beverly Boyd and husband, Greg; thirteen grandchildren, Tammy, Jackie, Farrah, Gentry, Kyle, Shannon, Melody, Deborah, Tracie, Buddy, Russ, Harris and Jeff; twenty-seven great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends who loved Russell dearly.

Russell was a skilled welder and successful businessman, who began R & W Construction Company with his son. He loved everyone unconditionally and was a kind and generous servant who loved and served his Lord. Russell never met a stranger and always extended a helping hand to those in need. Russell will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends at the Church at Pin Hook Family Life Center, 1650 Deep Bottom Road, Wallace, NC 28466 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 and other times at the home of Wayne and Bridget Pierce.

The funeral will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Church at Pin Hook.

Burial will follow the service at Dail Family Cemetery, Wallace.

Memorial gifts may be given in memory of Russell Pierce to The Church at Pin Hook, 1650 Deep Bottom Road, Wallace, NC 28466 or to a .

