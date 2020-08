Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Russell Harry "Russ" Taylor, 68, of Maysville died Aug. 10, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

No services held.

Survivors include wife, Rose Mary Mann Taylor; stepson, David William Mann; stepdaughter, Jennifer Anne Dillon, both of Greensboro; and sister, Patricia Minage of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.



