MAYSVILLE - Russell H. Turner Jr., 52, of Maysville died Oct. 4, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include wife, Tonya R. Turner of Maysville; son, Tyler Riggs of Jacksonville; daughters, Sunny Turner of Winston-Salem, Dana Turner of New Bern; and sisters, Roberta Grimmet of Alderson, West Virginia and Rose Cody of Lindside, West Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
