Ruth Hannigan Broadhead, 87 of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday morning at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Tuesday. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Broadhead, Sr. She is survived by her sons Robert Broadhead Jr. (Sonya) of Jacksonville, Daniel Broadhead of Leland, NC, John Broadhead of Jacksonville, and Russell Broadhead (Suzanne) of Oxnard, CA; daughters Catherine Broadhead of Jacksonville and Rosemary Pooler and (Stephen) of Jacksonville; sister Doris Hannigan and brother Thomas Hannigan, Jr.; 8 grandchildren Patrick, Amanda, Robert III "Bobby", Angela, Matthew, Brian, Christopher, and Samantha, and 3 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any law enforcement, firefighter, or animal rescue organization of choice.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.