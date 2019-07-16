SNEADS FERRY - Ruth M. Furr, 75, of Sneads Ferry died July 12, 2019 at home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday July 23 at Salem Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Sealawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include husband, Paul Furr of the home; sons, Mark Dwelle of Richmond, Virginia and Robert Dwelle of Long Beach, California; daughters, Jodene Doughty of Mt. Airy, Maryland and DeAnne Kleiner of Gilbert, Arizona; and brother, Ken Chaloupek.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019