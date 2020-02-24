Ruth Lillian Blake Marker, 77, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home.
Born on September 19, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA; she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Rugardy Helen Snavley Blake. She was a 1960 graduate of Woodbury High School in Woodbury, NJ. In 2001, they moved to Jacksonville after her husband's retirement. She worked many jobs but her focus was being a stay at home mom and later became a daycare teacher.
Surviving are four sons, Joseph Edward Marker (Aldeana) of Sneads Ferry, David William Marker (Jackie) of Clayton, NJ, Scott Andrew Marker (Tammy) of San Antonio, TX, James Jackson Marker (Maria) of Red Lion, PA; two daughters, Kelly Ann Marker of Sneads Ferry, Kimberly Ann Riehle (Mark) of Jacksonville; a sister, Linda Rose Hassell of Wenonah, NJ; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Robert Marker; and a brother, Larry Raymond Blake.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Inurnment will take place at a later date in New Jersey.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020