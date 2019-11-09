Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Miller. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Maebelle Crispin Miller, 79, of Jacksonville, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Ruth was born on September 6, 1940, in Buffalo, New York to Roland Merle Crispin and Myrtle Emma DeNure. Ruth was married to Norman Henry Miller for 17 years. During that time, she gave birth to 5 amazing children. Over the years, Ruth raised her children while working at the Surf City Pier, Dunkin Doughnuts, and the Light House Café. She was an active member of her church, Christian Life Fellowship. Ruth spent much of her time helping others in need, volunteering and visiting neighboring churches. She was a great mentor and inspiration to many. She was always admired for her generosity, friendly nature and kindness. She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with family and friends. For the last year Ruth has fought numerous health issues but never lost her faith. She had love for the Lord and knowing her strong faith, there is no doubt where her journey ended, in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. She will be sorely missed by so many.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Roland Merle Crispin and Myrtle Emma DeNure. Ruth is survived by her five loving children, Elizabeth Dawn (Warren) Musgrove, Norman Henry (Tania) Miller, Duke Varden Miller, Rebecca Ann (Angel) Gonzalez, Travis Lea (Tammy) Miller, and 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Sibling to Sandra Crispin, Sharon (Russell) Nasca, Dennis (Cherrie) Crispin, Linda (Robert) Eubanks, Gary (Diane) Crispin, Bryan (Eleanor) Crispin, Betty (John) Haen and Carol Crispin. Loved by many nieces and nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday , November 13, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28540, with Reverend Errett Marshburn, Reverend Tony Kopanski and Reverend Jamie Silance officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Continuum Home Health & Hospice of Jacksonville, NC.

