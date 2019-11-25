Ruth S. Raynor, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019, at her residence.
She graduated and started her teaching career in 1953, in Onslow County. She moved to Greenville briefly, then returned to Jacksonville where she stayed home to raise three children before returning back to the Onslow County school system for 18 more years.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Worley Raynor; daughter, Susan Ione Raynor; parents, Roy and Jennie Kornegay Sanderson; and brother, Russell Sanderson. She is survived by her two sons, Randall Raynor and wife Tracy of Jacksonville and Kenneth Raynor of Virginia Beach, VA; five granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and a great grandson.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Onslow Memorial Park chapel with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019