ROSE HILL - Ruthel Coston Pickett, 68, of Rose Hill, died May 10, 2020, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include brother, Alfred Coston Jr. of Willard; and sisters, Joyce Faye Headley of Windsor, Connecticut, Deborah Coston, Katina Coston, both of Rose Hill, Catherine Wright of Wallace, Janice Servance of Teachey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020