ROSE HILL - Sabeian Raekwon Verdell Mathis, 20, of Rose Hill, died Nov. 29, 2020, in Wallace.

Services will be private.

Survivors include parents, Sophia Furlow of Rose Hill, Gary Mathis of Magnolia; brothers, Ashton Mathis, Khristian Hall, both of Raleigh, Jalen Wallace-Mathis of Teachey; sisters, Janay Furlow, Kimberly Mathis, both of Warsaw.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.

