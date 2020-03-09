Sachiko Mosley

Obituary
Sachiko Higa Mosley, 79, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday evening, March 7, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She and her husband were members of the Korean Baptist Church of Jacksonville for 17 years.
A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Joe Twigg officiating. Burial will follow at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery of Jacksonville.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Allen D. Mosely of the home; daughter, Ayumi A, Mosley of San Francisco, CA; sisters, Sadako Higa and Hiroko Higa, both of Okinawa; brother, Tesho Higa of Okinawa; sisters in law, Diane Mosley of Charlotte and Patricia Mosley of Jamaica, New York; and brother in law, Luther Mosley of Athens, Georgia.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
