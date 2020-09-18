1/
Sadie Walker
HUBERT - Sadie Mae Taylor Walker, 89, of Hubert, died Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include son, Roger Elmo Jones of Vanceboro; daughters, Kathy Faw of Hubert, Becky Akers of Niverville, New York, Patsy Fisher of Enfield, Connecticut; brother, Joseph Taylor; and sisters, Josephine Taylor, Joyce Ann Murphy, all of Richlands.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
