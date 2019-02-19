Sallie Hogg

Jacksonville, NC – Sallie Strickland Hogg, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Sallie was a member of the Christian Tabernacle Church, where she attended for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murdock and Isabel Strickland; multiple brothers and sisters; her loving husband, Roy C. Hogg; and grandson, Kenneth R. Curtis.
Sallie's survivors include her daughters, Ruby J. Henry of North Topsail Beach and Deborah Enderli of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Karon (Bobby) Whited, Dante Maselli, Ronnie (Jessica) Scott, Erica Enderli and Johnathan Enderli; great-grandchildren, Anthony Curtis, Jeremy (Alison) Whited, Kristen Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Jameson Scott, and Zoey Scott; great-great-grandchildren, Dahlia Curtis, Magdalyn Whited, Caleb Whited; brother, Claude Strickland; and sister, Beulah Poston.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with Pastor Randall Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
