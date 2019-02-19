Jacksonville, NC – Sallie Strickland Hogg, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Sallie was a member of the Christian Tabernacle Church, where she attended for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murdock and Isabel Strickland; multiple brothers and sisters; her loving husband, Roy C. Hogg; and grandson, Kenneth R. Curtis.
Sallie's survivors include her daughters, Ruby J. Henry of North Topsail Beach and Deborah Enderli of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Karon (Bobby) Whited, Dante Maselli, Ronnie (Jessica) Scott, Erica Enderli and Johnathan Enderli; great-grandchildren, Anthony Curtis, Jeremy (Alison) Whited, Kristen Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Jameson Scott, and Zoey Scott; great-great-grandchildren, Dahlia Curtis, Magdalyn Whited, Caleb Whited; brother, Claude Strickland; and sister, Beulah Poston.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with Pastor Randall Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
