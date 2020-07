Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Samantha Regina Davis, 32, of Stedman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at White Oak Family Worship Center, officiating will be Rev. Tommy Tatum and Rev. Jerry Anthony Davis.





