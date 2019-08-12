ROSE HILL - Samantha Jo Shafier Ferrell, 31, of Rose Hill died Aug. 2, 2019.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Melody Shafier of Otsego, Michigan; son, Aiden Ferrell; daughter, Ida Ferrell, both of Michigan; brothers, Jason Sander, Adam Sander, both of Indiana; and sisters, Amanda Sander of Texas, Jamie Shafier, Amy Shafier, April Shafier, Alicia Lingbeek, Isabella Grace Moore, all of Michigan.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
