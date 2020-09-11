Samantha Wells

Samantha Marie Wells, 26, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
Samantha was born on May 18th, 1994, in Jacksonville, NC.
Samantha was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, and mother.
She is survived by her mother, Michelle Mattocks of Athens, GA; father, Thomas Earl Wells Sr. of Trenton, NC; a son, Jace S. McClure; fiancé, Matthew Haley; siblings, Mackenzie Locklair, Ashley Wells, Thomas Wells Jr., Kelsey Wells and Kevin Socci; and grandparents, Doug and Mary Mattocks of Watkinsville, GA and Jim and Linda Hudgins of Summerville, SC.
A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will be held in Maysville, NC at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
