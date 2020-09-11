1/1
Samantha Wells
Samantha Marie Wells, 26, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
Samantha was born on May 18th, 1994, in Jacksonville, NC.
Samantha was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, and mother.
She is survived by her mother, Michelle Mattocks of Athens, GA; father, Thomas Earl Wells Sr. of Trenton, NC; a son, Jace S. McClure; fiancé, Matthew Haley; siblings, Mackenzie Locklair, Ashley Wells, Thomas Wells Jr., Kelsey Wells and Kevin Socci; and grandparents, Doug and Mary Mattocks of Watkinsville, GA and Jim and Linda Hudgins of Summerville, SC.
A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will be held in Maysville, NC at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
Condolences may be left at Lordandstephens.com.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Angie
Family
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
