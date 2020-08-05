Samuel Arnold Weimer Jr., 97, of Jacksonville died Monday August 3, 2020 in Wilmington.
Mr. Weimer was born in Johnstown, PA, March 20, 1923 to the late Samuel Arnold Weimer, Sr. and Mabel Irene May Weimer and was preceded in death by son, Samuel A. Weimer III, grandson, Jay Oaks and a brother, Daniel Weimer. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving our great country until his retirement as Lieutenant Colonel.
Graveside services with only twelve family members will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans cemetery in Jacksonville with military honors by United States Marine Corps.
Surviving; two daughters, Susan Alice Weimer of Jacksonville, Sandra Arlene Oaks of Swansboro, grandchildren, Justin Weimer and his wife Robyn, William Oaks, his wife Heather, great grandchild, Jenna Weimer, sister, Irene M. Weimer Kocis of Victorville, CA and brother, Luke Weimer of Johnstown, PA.
