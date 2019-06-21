Samuel Foster

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Centerview Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Samuel Alfred Foster, 83, of Jacksonville died June 19, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Centerview Baptist Church with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Ann Foster of the home; sons, Christopher Foster of Ivanhoe, Samuel Foster of Atlantic Beach, Florida; daughters, Shirley Logan of Fernley, Nevada, Sandra Ann Methe of James, Georgia; brothers, Frank Foster of Texas, Leroy Foster, Melvin Foster; and sisters, Janet Parker, all of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Ruth Dalton of Maine.
Visitation will from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019
