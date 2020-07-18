Samuel Gore

NEWPORT - Samuel "Bill" Gore, 88, of Newport, died July 17, 2020 the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A private burial took place at Broad Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Gore of Newport; daughter, Karen Willis and husband, Mac of Beaufort; son, Joseph Gore and wife, Carolyn of Newport; grandson, William Willis and wife, Kat of Newport; granddaughter, Tina Eubanks and husband, Ivey of Marshallberg; grandson, Nathan Watson and wife, Billie of Newport; grandson, Jason Watson of Beaufort; grandson, Jason Shannon and wife, Shelley of Salter Path; great grandson, Sean Willis of Beaufort; great grandson, Mackenzie Eubanks of Marshallberg; great granddaughter, Emma Watson of Newport; grandson, Nathan Watson II of Newport; great great granddaughter, Lisa Agnes Willis of Beaufort; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nora Gore; sister, Myrtle Inman; brother, Leo Gore; brother, Frank Gore.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Boys and Girls Club of The Coastal Plain(Beaufort Unit), 621 W. Fire Tower Rd. Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC.