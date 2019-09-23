Samuel Houston, 64, Jacksonville died Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church with burial following at Raynor family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Michelle Raynor Houston; son, Aaron Blake Houston; brothers, Walter Joel Houston of Wendell, Billy Jackson Houston of Jacksonville; and sisters, Sandra Kay Huffman, Celia Weston, both of Richlands, Maxine Heath of Potters Hill.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019