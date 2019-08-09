April 23, 1964 – July 31, 2019

Samuel David Nunnally II of West Palm Beach, Florida and formerly of Petersburg, Virginia; Washington, North Carolina; Emerald Isle, North Carolina and Jacksonville, North Carolina died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Hale Nunnally; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel David Nunnally. Sam is survived by two brothers, William Hale Nunnally Jr. of Washington, North Carolina, and Thomas Fulghum Nunnally and wife, Nancy, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Sam is also survived by cousins, Anne Katherine Smith and husband, Houshi, of Chesterfield, Virginia; Joseph Henry Smith IV and wife, Karen, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Ann Gwyn Fulghum Crandley and husband, Jack, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephews, Christopher William Nunnally and Nicholas David Nunnally. Sam is also survived by other cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces. The family extends a special thank you to his close friend, Tracey Mraz.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.