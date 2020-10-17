Samuel Taylor

Or Copy this URL to Share

KINSTON - Samuel H. "JB" Taylor, 74, of Kinston died Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence.



Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston with burial following at Johnson Chapel Church Cemetery, Dudley.



Survivors include daughter, Michelle Dyer; brother, David Taylor; sisters, Evelyn Donaldson, Sarah Pugh, Sula Williams, Edna Hooks, Geraldine Hamiddouch, Loretta Taylor, all of Kinston, Martha Battle of Bronx, New York, Patricia Frazier of Orlando, Florida, Evangeline Houston of Raleigh, Betty Taylor-Wallace of Daily City, California.



Viewing will be one hour before the service.

