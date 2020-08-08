1/1
Samuel Weimer Jr.
Samuel Arnold Weimer Jr., 97, of Jacksonville died Monday, August 3, 2020, in Wilmington.
Mr. Weimer was born in Johnstown, PA, March 20, 1923; to the late Samuel Arnold Weimer Sr. and Mabel Irene May Weimer and was preceded in death by son, Samuel A. Weimer III; grandson, Jay Oaks; and a brother, Daniel Weimer.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving our great country until his retirement as Lieutenant Colonel.
Graveside services with only twelve family members will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans cemetery in Jacksonville with military honors by United States Marine Corps.
Surviving two daughters, Susan Alice Weimer of Jacksonville, Sandra Arlene Oaks of Swansboro, grandchildren, Justin Weimer and his wife Robyn, William Oaks, his wife Heather; great-grandchild, Jenna Weimer; sister, Irene M. Weimer Kocis of Victorville, CA; and brother, Luke Weimer of Johnstown, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home and you can leave online condolences to the family at Jonesfh.org or at JDNews.com.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
