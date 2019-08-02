BEULAVILLE - Sandra Harper Brockett, 60, of Beulaville died July 20, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Monday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Survivors include sons, Michael Harper of California, Christian Wells of Beulaville, Jesse Phillips of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter. Latoya Foxe of Rocky Mount; sisters, Shirley Wilkes, Glenda Ivory, both of Beulaville, Marilyn Harper of Atlanta, Kathy Self of South Carollina; brothers, Calvin Harper Jr. of Beulaville, Andrew Dixon of California, Dominique Allen, Troy Harper, both of Tifton, Georgia.
