CLIFTON SPRINGS, New York - Sandra K. Dyer, 83, of Clifton Springs, died June 23, 2019, at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clifton Springs Baptist Church with burial following at Riverview Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 66 years, Raymond Dyer Jr. of Palmyra; children, Patricia Harkins of Arizona, Robin Dodge of Clifton Springs, Cheryl Kojima of Tennessee; and sister, Geraldine Raymond of Massachusetts.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Cheney Funeral Home, Phelps, New York.
