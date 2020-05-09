Sandra C. (Wilson) Houck, age 46, of Jacksonville, passed away April 11, 2020, in Austin, Texas.
Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Marty Houck; mother, Diane Bean Wilson; brother, Michael Wilson; niece, Samantha; nephews, Steven, and Christopher; aunt, Janet Bean Bonfiglio; step-daughter, Kara Houck Hull; step-grandchildren, Mason and Alexandra Hull; and several cousins.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020