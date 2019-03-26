WARSAW - Sandra Glaspie Rouse, 61, of Warsaw died March 23, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at Rainbow Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw. .
Survivors include husband, William A. Rouse of Warsaw; sons, William T. Rouse of Surprise, Arizona, Donald Rouse of Warsaw; daughters, Latia Rouse of Stafford, Virginia, Andrea Rouse; mother, Rosa Bell Glaspie, both of Warsaw; brother, Charles Glaspie of Jacksonville; sisters, Marilyn Williams of Steadman, Rosa Jarman, Janet Stokes, both of Warsaw, Gail Womack of Philadelphia, Annie Robinson of Stafford, Virginia.
Family will receive friends at 208 Memorial Drive, Warsaw.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019