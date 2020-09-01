Sandra Tyndall

Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Sandra Lynne Leary Tyndall, 58, of Maysville died Aug. 30, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Free Will Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Chris Tyndall; son, Jason C. Tyndall; daughter, Kimberly Lynne Tyndall, all of Maysville; and brother, Larry H. Turner of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



