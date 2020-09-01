1/
Sandra Tyndall
MAYSVILLE - Sandra Lynne Leary Tyndall, 58, of Maysville died Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Free Will Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Chris Tyndall; son, Jason C. Tyndall; daughter, Kimberly Lynne Tyndall, all of Maysville; and brother, Larry H. Turner of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
