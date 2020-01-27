BEULAVILLE - Sandy Graham Blizzard, 83, of Beulaville died Jan. 26, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Beulaville Presbyterian Church with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Shelby Blizzard of Beulaville; sons, Timothy Blizzard of Albertson, Sandy Grant Blizzard, Shannon Blizzard; daughter, Nanette Outlaw; sisters, Rovene Woodward, Joyce Fry, Carolyn Miller, Wanda Langston; and brothers, S.A. "Sambo" Blizzard, all of Beulaville, Perry Williams of Kenansville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020