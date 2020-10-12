Sandy Crews

Sandy Lee Crews (Miss Sandy to many), 75, of Jacksonville NC, passed away on October 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hershel "Pappy" Haynes and mother, June Atkins.
She is survived by her husband, Zennie Crews; sons, Reggie Crews and Randy Crews of Jacksonville; brothers, Dennis Haynes and wife of Hubert and Al Haynes and wife of Winterville; three grandchildren, Reggie Crews, Jason Crews and Katelyn Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Autry and Avery Cooper. Sandy also had special bonds with many people she considered sons, daughters and grandchildren even though they were not relatives.
Sandy along with husband Zennie founded Southern Auto Parts in 1972. She touched so many lives in our community. Every person that ever worked at the store to the thousands of customers and friends she met in our great community were a blessing to her and the reason she loved her job. She considered you all family. She did everything possible to love and support everyone she met to include raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities, events and benefits along with donating thousands of hours of her time to organizations such as the Jacksonville Christmas parade, NC Special Olympics
, Polar Plunge, Make A Wish foundation, board member on several automotive associations and so many more great causes. If someone needed something they always knew she was the first call. She was the most selfless person... always thinking of others and never herself even in her final days. She leaves a great void and legacy in our community.
Visitation will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16th immediately followed by a 2 p.m. service, followed by a graveside service at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville NC then you are welcome to stop by their house for fellowship. Sandy was never big on dressing up and she loved the relaxing coastal waters. Whenever you saw her it was usually in a sundress. So the family asks everyone to dress comfortably for all events.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville but there will not be a public viewing before the service.
"It's not the number of years she lived but the number of lives she touched"