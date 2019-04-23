Sara Swinson Flynn, 83, of Jacksonville died April 17, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Calvary FWB Church.
Survivors include daughters, Diana Silance, Patricia Silance, both of Richlands, Kathy Davis of California; sisters, Cybil Marshburn of Maple Hill, Susan Davis of Kentucky; and brothers, Kenny Swinson of Maple Hill, Eddie Swinson of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019