Hubert - Sara Louise Russell Henderson, 87, a long time native of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday September 23, 2020 with her children and grandsons by her side. She was born May 1, 1933 in Bear Creek, N.C. daughter of the late, William W. and Louise Montfort Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church of Bear Creek, with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating; graveside service to follow. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at the church.
The family will be receiving friends at Matt and Julie's home at 174 Peninsula Manor Road, Hubert N.C. from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020.
Sara was an accomplished businesswoman, owning and operating Tastee Freeze of Swansboro, Woh's of Emerald Isle, and multiple Fastax and accounting businesses. Sara led an exemplary life and was deeply faithful to her family, friends, and God. She was truly a strong, beautiful, and adventurous lady who loved to travel with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Bryant and her husband Pat of Bear Creek; son, Matt Henderson and his wife Julie of Bear Creek; grandsons, Jason Denny and his wife Jil, Jeremy Denny and his wife Jessica, Matthew Henderson, and Michael Bryant; great grandchildren, Sarah Jane Denny, Quin Denny, and Emma Denny; sister, Virginia Reavis of Bear Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rudolph "Doc" Henderson; her sister, Nell Hancock; and brother, Charles Russell.
Sara Henderson will be deeply missed by all who knew her and while the world has lost a truly special person, Heaven is rejoicing to gain an angel such as her.
