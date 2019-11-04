Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, November 1, 2019, after illnesses took her physical strength, Sara Lowder Hurst Thomas went to be with her Heavenly Father.

Sara was born in New Hanover County, NC, on September 24, 1939, the only child of loving parents whose best traits manifested themselves in her. She graduated from Jacksonville High School, and attended Meredith College, following in her mother's footsteps. She met her husband, J.C. Thomas, in church, and they married in 1961, on her birthday. Sara worked as church secretary, supporting J.C. in his ministries at churches in North Carolina, Virginia, and back in North Carolina once again, returning to live in her childhood home. After her husband passed away in 2014, she relocated to Georgia to live near her daughter, where she pursued creative outlets including genealogy, scrapbooking, and counted cross-stitch.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth Burnap Hurst and Velma Iola Poplin Hurst; and by her husband of 53 years: James Christopher Thomas, Sr.

Sara is survived by one daughter: Terri Kathryn Thomas Matthews and husband Richard Lee Matthews; one son: James Christopher Thomas, Jr. and wife Dawn Christine Agnew-Thomas; four grandchildren: Brittany Marie Agnew, David James Agnew, Catherine Ann Agnew-Thomas, and Ayden Christopher Agnew-Thomas; five great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Noelle Brown, Jazelle Brown, Raelynn Brown, Brielle Ann Agnew, and Mason Agnew.

A celebration of Sara's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday November 4, 2019, at Jones Funeral Chapel, Jacksonville, NC. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019

