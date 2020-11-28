HOLLY RIDGE - Sarah Padgett Hansley, 91, of Holly Ridge, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hampstead. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mrs. Hansley is survived by her sister, Norene P. Pickle of Knoxville, TN; and her brother, Ashley Padgett of Holly Ridge.



The family will receive friends Monday morning, prior to the service, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the church.



Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge Chapel is assisting the family.

