RICHLANDS - Saundra Rhodes Brown, 72, of Richlands died Aug. 17, 2020.

Services are private.

Survivors include spouse, Durwood Brown; son, Jeffrey Brown; daughter, Pamela Jenkins; sister, Marilyn Jones, all of Richlands; and brother, Sidney Rhodes of Rocky Point.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



