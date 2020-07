Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott John Caraballo Briseno, 39, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Survivors include his father, Jesus Briseno of Jacksonville; brother, Jon Briseno of Colorado Springs, CO; and sisters, Juliebeth Briseno of Clayton and Justine Briseno of Jacksonville.





