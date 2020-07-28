Scott Miller

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY – Scott Lee Miller, 31, of Sneads Ferry died July 25, 2020, in Onslow County.

Services will be private.

Survivors include wife, Ashley Smith Miller of the home; children, Jamison Miller, Landen Garner, Arihanna Garner; brothers, Ricky Goshorn, all of Sneads Ferry, Brandon Heller; and sisters, Jaime Heller, both of Potts Town, Pennsylvania, Megan Miller of Jacksonville, Karen Miller of California.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.



