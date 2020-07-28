1/
Scott Miller
SNEADS FERRY – Scott Lee Miller, 31, of Sneads Ferry died July 25, 2020, in Onslow County.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Ashley Smith Miller of the home; children, Jamison Miller, Landen Garner, Arihanna Garner; brothers, Ricky Goshorn, all of Sneads Ferry, Brandon Heller; and sisters, Jaime Heller, both of Potts Town, Pennsylvania, Megan Miller of Jacksonville, Karen Miller of California.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
