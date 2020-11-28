1/
Scott Winfield McClure
Scott Winfield McClure, 62, of Jacksonville, died on Nov. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Faye McClure of Jacksonville; mother, Elna L. Wheeling of Jacksonville; son, Kenneth Johnson of Charlotte; daughter, Amanda Smith of Jacksonville; brothers, Wendell McClure of Norfolk, VA and Billy McClure of Texas; sisters, Brenda Snodgrass of Georgia and Barbara Dryer of Illinois; three grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
