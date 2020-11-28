Scott Winfield McClure, 62, of Jacksonville, died on Nov. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Faye McClure of Jacksonville; mother, Elna L. Wheeling of Jacksonville; son, Kenneth Johnson of Charlotte; daughter, Amanda Smith of Jacksonville; brothers, Wendell McClure of Norfolk, VA and Billy McClure of Texas; sisters, Brenda Snodgrass of Georgia and Barbara Dryer of Illinois; three grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store