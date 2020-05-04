Selma Stevens Gibson, 85, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in New Bern.
Mrs. Gibson was born in Craven County, April 15, 1935, to the late Christopher and Mable Russell Stevens' and was preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Gibson Sr.; and her brothers, Jimmy Stevens and Stevie Stevens. Mrs. Gibson was very compassionate about her love for God, her family and her wonderful cooking.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park with Reverend Jody Yopp officiating.
Surviving; two daughters, Debbie Whitman and her husband Jerel of Ocala, FL, Susan Gibson of Hubert; and one son, John Ray Gibson Jr. his wife Angie of Jacksonville; sister, Mary Spain of Jacksonville; brother, Kenneth Stevens of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Stuart Whitman, Eric Whitman, Nathan Smith, Dana Smith, Jonathan Gibson, Megan Gibson and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020