Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Seneitha's life story with friends and family

Share Seneitha's life story with friends and family

Seneitha Burgess, 66, of Jacksonville died July 25, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include husband, Willie Burgess of the home; son, Willie J. Burgess of Jacksonville; daughter, DeAndrea Burgess of Marietta, Georgia; and sisters, Loretta Faye Petteway, Annie Jean Frazier, both of Raleigh.

Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store